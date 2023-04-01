Thursday morning, in the silence/study room of the university, two students start to communicate with each other at quite a noise level. “Can you please stop talking, this is a quiet room!” says a somewhat irritated fellow student.

The irritated student sits down, puts in his earphones and puts chewing gum in his mouth. For the next hour, the quiet room is filled with tinny rock music and loud snorting smacks.

