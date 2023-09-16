After sitting all night with my 94-year-old vomiting grandmother, the doctors tell me it’s bad news.

We said goodbye with the whole family and exchanged beautiful last words. An endoscopy is then done for a diagnosis. After a minute the doctor comes out again. So we were frightened, like, is the tumor so big that you couldn’t enter the esophagus? Then we hear my grandmother shouting: “It was a piece of chicken, I’m back!”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]