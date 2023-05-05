The year is 1980. As a conscript non-commissioned officer I am billeted in the Seedorf barracks. At the end of the day I drink a beer with a service mate. He was commander of the guard that day. In addition to the Dutch flag, he also had to hoist the German flag in honor of the visit of a German general. By accident, however, that flag hung upside down. According to the general, the flag had been dishonored as a result. The visit demanded that the flag be burned on the spot. My buddy had never had so much fun executing a service order.

