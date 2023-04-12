My parents still got down on their knees for morning prayers. It was a fixed formula that could not be changed. I was about nine years old when I asked if I could pray something. When it was my turn I read a poem by Huub Oosterhuis from the tear-off calendar note. I expected reproach and rebuke. There was a serene silence. A new beginning.

