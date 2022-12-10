The Mauritshuis is exhibiting ten masterpieces from New York’s Frick Collection. One of them is a self-portrait of Rembrandt, painted in 1658, two years after his bankruptcy. In the painting he wears a simple black hat. You can see that he has known low points, but in his glance I see, in addition to resignation, fighting spirit. A young woman who stood next to me with her boyfriend quickly saw it. “I don’t understand how old people make self-portraits,” she says disapprovingly and is gone.

