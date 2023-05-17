Full of admiration for all the growing and blooming around us, my walking buddy and I (both retired) reach a dike near a long ditch. On the dike, a secondary school class is busy with buckets, shovel nets and reference books. Everyone is busy. The fun radiates. No one is bored looking at their mobile and there is constant collaboration. This is one of those moments when I look back with nostalgia on my working life in education.

