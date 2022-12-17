My train stops because of a suicidal person along the track. A young conductor climbs out of the train and after some time safely hands over a teenage girl to the police.

The intercom sounds in a trembling voice that we are continuing on the road, but that she is not available for service. It’s the first time and it’s scary.

After two minutes again the intercom, this time in a firm tone: “Will everyone who has taken photos and videos so disrespectfully, delete them immediately?”

