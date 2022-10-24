Because of an upcoming knee surgery, I have a conversation with the anesthetist. We complete a questionnaire and that goes very quickly, because ten years ago it was the turn of my other knee. Then comes the question: “Would you like to have a local anesthetic or a general anaesthetic?” I have to think about it for a moment: how did that go again ten years ago? “I have a control question for that,” says the anesthetist, shifting her gaze from the computer screen to me. “Do you remember the sawing?”

