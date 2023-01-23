During the pre-master for Dutch teacher, I quickly understood the cause of the teacher shortage. I was in the lecture hall with two others. Now I felt like a real savior in need for all those gloomy children who were so desperate for Dutch lessons. Unfortunately, this weekend my 13-year-old niece put me on the ground with both feet. “Do you want to become a teacher of Dutch?” she asked in disbelief. “They only become people who can’t do anything?”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]