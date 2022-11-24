I (18) have been working behind the cash register at Albert Heijn for six months now. Every few weeks there is a new savings promotion and at the moment we are handing out orange ‘patches’ because of the World Cup football. So after paying I ask a customer politely if he might be interested. His answer: “Go ahead, my son likes that. He is not yet very concerned with human rights.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]