“Do you know how long one bottle of Rooibos shampoo lasts me?” We are having dinner with my father. My wife is betting on a year. Not surprising, because most of his hair has long since left his 86-year-old head. “Five years,” he says proudly. And he says that he bought new shampoo today because the old one was gone. “How many bottles do you think I bought?” A question with a deeper meaning. Tactically, I shrug. “Two,” he says with a twinkle in his eye. “I have to save it with that.”

