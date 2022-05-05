On a sunny Wednesday afternoon I take my mother for a walk with our dog, who bears a great resemblance to the furry gray and white dog from the Belgian-Dutch children’s TV. Now a boy approaches us and asks if he can pet the dog. My mother, always happy with fellow dog lovers: “Yeah, of course, just like Samson, isn’t it?” To which the boy replies: “I don’t have a Samsung, I have an iPhone”.

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl