Yesterday someone asked where I’m from. I automatically replied that my parents were born in Turkey. But it suddenly felt kind of weird that I didn’t just answer the question. He also looked surprised and emphasized that he wanted to know where I myself come from.

“I? I was born and raised Rotterdammert.”

“Oh, special. I really hear a soft g. That’s why I asked.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]