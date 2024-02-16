I have finally been able to stick to my New Year's resolutions and have already lost so much weight that I can get the 'size 38' box from the attic – very optimistically, I never throw away clothes that have become too small. I am very proud to show my husband that I can fit into my favorite dress again, which I have not worn for at least five years. “Yes, nice,” he says. Apparently realizing that I expect something more, he takes a closer look and then says: “There is also a stain in it.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]