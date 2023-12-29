While on a winter sports holiday, we exchange ideas with a number of ladies during dinner about the romantic nature of our partners. Jos doesn't score too many points, not with his wife Wiesje and, after her stories, not with us either. Later that evening, the entire group sits at long tables in the local community hall. Jos is now aware of his evaluation and when the rose seller comes along he picks up my subtle hints surprisingly quickly. He pays for a rose and gives it to his neighbor with the words: “Wiesje is sitting there, will you pass it on?”

