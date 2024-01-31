While shopping in the nearby shopping street, my mother (99) doubted whether she had properly closed the front door, which jams in damp weather. She decided to ask someone to watch her walker so she could go home and check the door.

When I asked why she had left her walker behind, I received the answer: “I walk much faster without a walker.”

