Day out on the Veluwe. We meet a group of hunting horn blowers at the visitor center. The wind players patiently explain to the audience the rituals of the hunt. That the sound of the hunting horn is a last honor to the game, and that every animal has a sound. They let out a few animals. “Which animal do you want to hear now?” is the question to the audience. The answer follows immediately: “The wolf.” “We don’t have that,” says the spokesman for the hunting horn blowers. After a short silence: “Not yet.”

