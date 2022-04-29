Imagine setting fire to your neighbor’s house for no good reason. As a result, the children and grandchildren of the neighbors not only become homeless, they also suffer from an intergenerational trauma. How morally and legally responsible is it to tell them that, in addition to cheap apologies, they should not expect reparations because the injustice suffered ‘so long ago’ took place?

You can’t live in cheap excuses. You must either be ignorant or have serious justice issues if you don’t realize in 2022 that apologies should be accompanied by reparations.

Earlier this month, ABN Amro apologized for the share of its historic predecessors (bankers Hope & Co and Mees & Zoonen) in the slave trade. In doing so, the bank responded to the study by the International Institute of Social History (IISH) that concluded that the legal predecessors of ABN Amro played an active role in promoting the slave trade. The Surinamese economist Armand Zunder, who already calculated in 2008 that the Dutch state €379 billion in reparations owes to Suriname alone, thought this week in NRC that ABN Amro’s apologies should be accompanied by a recovery process.

It is a pertinent message to all institutions that are morally apologizing for their part in the slavery past. De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) is expected to do so later this year for its involvement in the slavery economy. DNB, like ABN Amro, therefore fits in a row of institutions that want to come to terms with their historical sins. The municipalities of Rotterdam and Amsterdam already preceded them, and it is in the line of expectations that this year or next year, 160 years after the abolition of slavery, the national government will finally apologize for its part.

Objections to reparations for historical crimes are in no way to be taken seriously. Not only because these objections are hypocritical, they also do not contradict the claim that institutions are morally and legally responsible for repairing their devastation. Certainly countries and institutions that maintained a sophisticated system of trading black lives as merchandise also have the capacity to calculate how to repair the damage done. Any objection to reparations is therefore an illustration of a lack of political will and of a selective sense of justice.

Of course, recovery is not only a financial issue, you can never reduce human lives and injustice to a financial calculation. Recovery is also a psychological issue. It is not without reason that the Advisory Board on the Slavery History Dialogue Group advised the Dutch state to to set up a slavery museum which “shows in a broad and accessible manner the history of slavery and its impact.”

Our society is in a psychological prison in which one group suffers from a superiority complex, while the other suffers from an inferiority complex. “The enslaved Africans have been tortured and murdered for centuries, women were raped, families were torn apart. Whole generations have been systematically taught that they are worth less: they were seen purely as the property of the planters,” Zunder said. NRC† He rightly argues for in-depth research into the socio-economic legacy of the traumas of the slavery past.

It is an important task not to look to the past and adopt a naive attitude in which apologies and reparations are seen as the ultimate means of redressing historical sins. After all, apologies and reparations can be used to soothe the conscience, but also to silence people who address the existing injustice.

The harrowing reality is that we are discussing the legacy of the slavery past, while rich countries like the Netherlands are now actively contributing to the destruction of the global ecosystem. That is what David Van Reybrouck argued in his Huizinga lecture (2021). With our over-consumption and our fossil energy fetishism, the very existence of inhabitants of the global south and future generations is at stake. They too now deserve urgent apologies and reparations. So that we build a present and a future in which it is natural to hold those who set fire to other people’s houses legally and morally responsible.

Kiza Magendane is a political scientist and writes a column here every other week.

