The weather is beautiful outside and to my delight the large organic store has turned off its very excessive lighting. This creates a relaxed atmosphere and because the refrigerators just work – and also emit the necessary light – the lighting is not missed. When I arrived at the cash register, I complimented the cashier for this modest contribution against global warming. She: “It is simpler, someone has run into the light switch.”

