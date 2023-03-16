Handing out flyers for my political party (the VVD) in East Groningen, I got into a conversation with an older man. I could not immediately persuade him to vote for the VVD. He didn’t know yet. When I asked him if he would at least promise me that he would vote, he replied: ‘I don’t know. I made a promise once and regretted it all my life.”

