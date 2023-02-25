I have an appointment with the city poet. When I enter the restaurant he is already in an animated conversation with a lady at an adjacent table. She had tapped him and asked if he wasn’t the city poet. To me: “And what are you doing?” I reply: “I am playing the mayor here.” The lady: “I have again. Recently I ran into a reddish man and I tell him that he looks so familiar to me. To which he replies that it was not entirely ruled out. It turned out to be the king.”

