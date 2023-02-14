“You are Mrs. Offereins, aren’t you?” It’s been a long time since I had him in high school. The boy has become a man. I don’t recognize him right away. When I meet former students, I always have some reserve. How are their memories of my lessons? Did we get along at the time? “I always drew a heart at the top of my test paper and when I got it back, you had colored that heart in red.”

After all these years, neither of us have ever forgotten that.

