We, a couple in our early 70s, have had Covid for a number of days and are feeling pretty bad. At the breakfast table, my wife reads an online advertisement about a “multifunctional mop with built-in spray function.” When she looks up there is an immediate look of mutual recognition and we both raise our hands; We completely agree with this description.

