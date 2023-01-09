For some time now I have been hearing a rather disturbing rattle in the right door of my car. Especially when accelerating. And one of the windshield wipers falters. To the garage. When I come back to pick up the car, the mechanic says: “We replaced the wipers. And put the mints back in the box.”

