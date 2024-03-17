My students are still getting used to Ramadan this week. In most cases, this means that even the busy men keep quiet in class. However, in 4 HAVO, four sociable friends seem resistant to hunger and sleep. I continue to warn calmly, but at the end of the lesson I hear myself threatening at full volume with “report” and “delay”. That helps. I still think I have controlled myself very well, but as they leave the room I hear one of them say: “Is she also participating in Ramadan or something?”

