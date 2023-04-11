I take a car ride through the bulbs with my 91-year-old mother. She’s recovering from two flus and two falls, and frail. “I have news, Mom,” I say. “I will retire next year, one year before my AOW date.” It remains silent next to me, it remains silent for a long time. She is clearly struggling to digest this news. “How old I feel now,” she then says, “with a retired child.”

