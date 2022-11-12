Ukraine reacts with reservation to Russian withdrawal from Kherson. Rightly so, for the path to defeating the enemy is long. And Putin clings to his plans: occupy as much territory as possible and overthrow Kiev, says Roman Goncharenko. Is Russia really withdrawing? Will President Valdimir Putin hand over to the Ukrainian army Kherson, the only regional capital occupied since the beginning of the invasion in February? With the ink on the attachment documents still wet?

In fact, that’s what happened. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow has announced that the withdrawal is complete.

Kiev’s first cautious reaction illustrates how hard it is for Ukrainians to believe, even though they have worked so hard for this outcome. Since July, with the help of the US Himars multiple missile launcher system, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have been systematically attacking and damaging the bridges over the Dnipro, the country’s longest river. Thus, supplying Russian troops on the eastern bank was between difficult and impossible.

Still, Ukrainian caution is justified, as the withdrawal is a huge historic defeat for Moscow, comparable to the failed attempt to take Kiev at the start of the invasion. It is a blow against the much-vaunted patriotism and against the battle morale of the Russian army, which is already very low.

Who seeks logic, wastes his time

For Russia, this defeat is especially hard, because with the loss of the right bank of the Dnipro, the invader loses the bridgehead for the advance towards Mykolaiv and Odessa, places where later this war could be decided. If Ukraine is able to maintain these strategic zones, there is a good chance that the entire war campaign will definitely fail, and with it, the Putin regime.

That’s also why, until recently, Putin forbade his generals – if the New York Times reports are correct – from handing over Kherson. His current change in attitude shows that the Kremlin chief has learned from past mistakes. And that is dangerous as far as your future plans are concerned.

From a Russian point of view, it is logical to give up the bridgehead on the right bank of the river, as it is difficult to supply and defend. This was also the opinion of Western military experts. But anyone looking for logic in Russia’s procedure is wasting their time. Since it began in 2014, this war has been a single act of madness.

Numerous articles and books describe that in war Russians traditionally have little regard for human losses. The war against Ukraine is no exception. Moscow simply does not have enough troops to defend the 1,000-kilometer-long front. That is why “partial mobilization” was necessary, which is still ongoing.

Possibilities for treacherous maneuver are many

Putin’s acquiescence in a Kherson withdrawal – shameful for him – means that, after a few defeats, he can no longer interfere so much in war planning. However, he will not give up his plans to occupy as much of Ukrainian territory as possible and to overthrow the government in Kiev.

Not least because Russia will not give the Ukrainian army much of a chance to settle in Kherson and spend the winter there. There is a risk that the Russian Armed Forces will blow up the dam near Nova Kakhovka, blaming Ukraine. That would be a catastrophe for the population of the region and would stop the Ukrainian advance.

Even if that doesn’t happen, from the eastern bank of the Dnipro Russian troops can bomb Ukrainian posts. Kherson is threatened with turning into a city in ruins, like Mariupol.

During the winter, a war of position in the Kherson region could be established, while in the Donbass a new degree of war intensity is to be expected. It is possible that Russia will reinforce its troops there with the units now withdrawn from Kherson.

This is what happened after the defeat of Kiev. At the time, thanks to the reinforcement of the contingent, Russia was able to conquer the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. This experience is yet another reason Ukraine is not overjoyed too soon. The road to defeat for Russia is still long.

Kherson’s most important lesson is that Ukraine has once again proven itself capable of successfully imposing itself against Russia and its superior resources. This is also important for support from the West, without whose help there would not have been a Ukrainian victory at Kherson.

Roman Goncharenko is a journalist for DW. The text reflects the author’s personal opinion, not necessarily that of DW.