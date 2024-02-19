An 18-year-old woman appears at my consultation to discuss contraception for the first time. She would like to take the pill, but says she is afraid of forgetting it.

Me: “Put the strip next to your toothbrush, you never forget to brush your teeth, do you?”

She: “Well, sometimes yes. You know what, doctor, I'll stick the strip to my mascara.”

