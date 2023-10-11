In the summer of 1974, in my early twenties, I picked pears for four weeks in a kibbutz near northern Sfad. This was followed by a week’s tour of Israel with the group. We visited Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, Eilat, Masada, Ein Gedi, Yad Vashem, among others. As we rode the bus past Gaza, our guide said that this area would become the biggest problem of the State of Israel. Last weekend his prediction came true after almost 50 years.

