As a teacher of group 8 at primary school, I also tell the Easter story at this time of year. One of my students is Joey. He prefers to work with his hands, but theory is of limited interest to him. In the story of Jesus' passion I tell you that Jesus was most likely not nailed to the cross, but that he was tied to the cross with ropes around his wrists. For a body hanging only by nails falls from the cross. There is a moment of silence until Joey has processed this news. “But sir, if you pre-drill first, it is possible, right?”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]