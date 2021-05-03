Opinion polls Eva’s poll: The party stance is now reflected in the attitude towards government corona measures, unlike last spring

Entrepreneurs’ support for corona measures has clearly fallen, according to a survey conducted by the Business Delegation.

Last In the spring of this year, a clear majority of voters in opposition parties also gave their unreserved support to the government’s interest rate restriction measures, but now that support has largely melted, according to Evan’s Values ​​and Attitude Survey.

A year ago, 86 per cent of Conservative voters and 75 per cent of basic Finnish voters gave their full support to the government’s actions, but now the proportions have fallen to 59 and 42 per cent.

“The bird peace of the policy related to the management of the corona crisis is over, and the growing criticism of the government by the opposition parties has encouraged some of the voters of these parties to question the coronary measures that were perceived as too strict,” says Eva’s CEO. Sami Metelinen in the bulletin.

A lot fell also the support of the ruling party’s RKP supporters for corona measures: a year ago they were supported by a full 100 per cent of the party’s voters, but this spring only 67 per cent. Support for supporters of other governing parties has remained above 80 percent.

Entrepreneurs stand out as a group whose support for government corona measures has declined: 82 per cent of support has fallen to 49 per cent.

The share of all Finns who gave support to the government fell from 89 per cent to 72 per cent.

More than 2,000 Finns responded to the survey, and its margin of error is 2–3 percentage points. The data were collected on the Internet panel of Taloustutkimus from March 24 to April 7, and they represent Finns aged 18–79.