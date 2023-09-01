The LAB21.O1 polling institute led by Professor Roberto Baldassari and Adelina Balsamo together with the young innovators of Angi (National Association of Young Innovators) begins in September and before the start of the school and academic year. “The first part of the polling survey created in August 2023, it is dedicated to President Giorgia Meloni: the report card on the work of our prime minister shows how Italians have a very positive opinion almost a year after taking office”, explains Professor Baldassari. “The data in fact, they show that in almost all the areas analyzed there is a homogeneous and stable growth, there are two items on which to concentrate forces for improvement: on the one hand the governance team as a whole and on the other young people and innovation”. the second part of the opinion poll focuses on the Meloni government: among the strengths we find in the first position international politics, infrastructure and mobility and personal safety. The issues still to be worked on see expensive bills in first place (gasoline and aid for daily shopping at the supermarket, in second position the combination of young people) innovation and in third position environment and green. Upon returning from vacation, Italians put work in first place with 22.3%, followed by high prices (21.9%) and clandestine immigration (19.8%).

For the majority of Italians at the moment the stability of the government is not questioned, in fact, 73.4% of the interviewees believe that the executive led by Giorgia Meloni will last for the entire mandate, the only possible “beater” who could putting the government in crisis could be represented by Matteo Renzi with a new center political party that would drain votes from Forza Italia, the Democratic Party and non-vote. The third and last area of ​​the opinion research focuses on the four rankings linked to the country system: the podium of the Italian institutions that enjoy the most trust sees the Catholic church in first position (55%) closely followed by the armed forces (54%) and from those of order (53%) the ranking of institutions is closed by trade unions, the European Parliament (49%) and the Italian Parliament (47%). The top five confidence ministers still see Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in first position, slightly down on the previous survey; in countertendency Matteo Salvini minister of infrastructure and transport who rises to second position reaching share (53%). In third position we find the ministers Urso, Tajani and Abodi. In fourth position the strong incremental growth of the minister of labor and social policies Marina Calderone who enters the top five ministers for the first time, placing herself in fourth position with (51%) of the votes and alongside the ministers Fitto, Bernini, Crosetto and Lollobrigida (which show, at different levels, a decline in consensus). As for the regional presidents, Luca Zaia (Veneto) is confirmed in first position followed by Stefano Bonaccini (Emilia-Romagna), Massimiliano Fedriga (Friuli-Venezia Giulia), Attilio Fontana (Lombardy) and Vincenzo del Luca (Campania). Despite the strong controversies, there is also good faith in Francesco Rocca, President of the Lazio region. The ranking of mayors of Italian municipalities sees the mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro stable in first position at 64.5%, ahead of Giuseppe Sala, mayor of Milan, by two percentage points, up on the last survey, as does Luigi Brugnaro (Venice) which reaches 62%.