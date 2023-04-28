On my way to work I cycle past several bus shelters. In one of them, a large poster invites me to take a chance. For a few years we have been inundated with gambling commercials. Fortunately, the government is working on legislation to limit this. I cycle on. In the next bus shelter there is a poster for the upcoming ‘Kingsday draw’. From the state lottery.

