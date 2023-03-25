A woman orders a very exclusive whiskey for more than 500 euros in our liquor store. When she comes to pick it up I ask if it’s a present. “Yes,” she says. “For my husband.” I say that he will be very happy with such a present, and that it must be a special occasion to open it. “Open?” she says, „Not of his life. It goes in the closet and it never comes out!”

