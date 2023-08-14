Since my grandchildren’s age is in the double digits, I decide to take the cot and stair gate to the thrift store. The two toy bears that have served as cuddly objects for a very long time also have to believe it.

When I first hand over the cot and then the stair gate on the spot, a gentleman on a bicycle approaches me. As I walk with the bears to the entrance of the thrift store counter, he kindly shouts: “Played out girl!”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]