With the film club we go to Barbie. “Dress code… Barbie!” the organizing member texts.

“Seriously?!” I ask.

“Sorry but no,” says another.

One friend is more enthusiastic: “I only have a pink potato peeler.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]

