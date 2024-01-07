Thursday, January 4, 2024, on the train from Enschede to The Hague. Halfway between Amersfoort and Utrecht, the sun comes out from behind the clouds. An announcement from the conductor will follow immediately. “Dear travelers, I would like to draw your attention to a special phenomenon on the left in the direction of travel of the train. There you will see the star of our solar system, the sun, which has suddenly become visible in a unique way. Please take the opportunity to absorb this special moment for the Netherlands.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]