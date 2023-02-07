I’m coming home from an appointment elsewhere. It is after three o’clock and the weather is fine. Two boys are standing in front of our window, peeking in. I estimate them 8 or 10 years. I approach and hear one say to the other: “No, it is not here. Old people live here. They read newspapers.”

