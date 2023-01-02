After a nice ride with a horse and carriage, a good friend and I are unharnessing our large Frisian. The various harness parts (including the ‘trousers’) are loosened or removed simultaneously on both sides. To my question: “Hans, have you taken off your pants yet?” Does the answer come from the other side: “Really, right here, right now, in the driveway?”

