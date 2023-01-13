Woman left for work. I am a young father with a two year old and a four year old child. “I can do this,” I say. Picking up children from work, dinner, brushing teeth, going to bed early, getting up, washing faces, having breakfast, brushing teeth, bringing sandwiches and fruit, cuddly toys and children in cargo bike to KDV or primary school respectively. Then to work and repeat cycle; five days. Friday: wife back. She says, “Not bad.” I begin to beam with light pride. “For next time: that unicorn sweater and pants she wore this week. That’s pajamas.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]