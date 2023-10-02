“Your package will be delivered between 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM,” reads the message in threatening bold letters on my screen. My friend ordered some. I curse him for having to get up so early on my day off and being alert all day for a package that can’t be delivered until 4:59 PM. Bye pajama day. At the end of the afternoon the bell rings, loud and urgent as a gas horn. I ignore the promise to myself never to answer the door with unwashed hair, in a bathrobe. My freedom is in sight. I open the door and the delivery person says: “Can I deliver a package to you for the neighbors?”

