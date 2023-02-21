I’m in the supermarket waiting for a young woman with child to pay. She speaks English to the cashier. I am annoyed by the obviousness with which expats address everyone in English. When the woman is ready, she starts talking to her child in fluent Dutch. I ask her indignantly why she addresses the cashier in English. “I decide for myself what I speak,” the woman snaps at me. I’m looking for help from the cashier. He looks at me questioningly and says “Sorry, I don’t speak Dutch.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]