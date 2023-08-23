I sit at the table during the lunch break with colleagues I have not met before. “What are you originally?” one of the ladies asks me. As a person of color, I get this question all too often, and I don’t appreciate it. I decide to say something about it this time. “Madam, I was born and raised in Leiderdorp!” I answer firmly. “No, I mean your profession.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]