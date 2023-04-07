My father is digitally ill. That’s how I got a series of apps with numbers. I asked for clarification. “Not for you,” he texted. I realized that he was using our chat as a notepad for meter readings, because he doesn’t understand that there’s a note-taking app for that too. It couldn’t get any worse than this. I thought. Until I got an app from my stepmother. In the picture: My father in the office who has turned a monitor on its side because he doesn’t know how to rotate the text on the screen.

