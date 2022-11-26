The elderly lady next to me in the Sprinter addresses an older man unknown to her: “Can I say something nice to you? You would make a great painter’s model.” The rest of the journey follows a conversation about the beauty of aging. Just before the train arrives at Amsterdam Central Station, they exchange numbers on old telephones. Am I mistaken or is there a hint of spring in the air on this November day?

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]