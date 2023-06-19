Although we app along nicely and also have a Facebook page, our grandchildren think we are old-fashioned. We read a newspaper. We watch TV and listen to radio. Today there was also awe: “Did you pass your final exam without Google? How clever is that!”
Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]
A version of this article also appeared in the June 19, 2023 newspaper.
