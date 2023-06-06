Our garden is quiet, the feed silo is no longer visited by the pair of great tits. We haven’t seen the female for a week. We saw the male again last Thursday. He took all the seeds out of the silo one by one, but ate nothing. He threw everything on the floor angrily. What strange behaviour. Then he flew away never to return. What would have happened? Loneliness? Sadness? The neighbor said yesterday that her cat had caught two great tits. What a sad ending.

