Early in the morning while walking the dog in Redfern, Australia, I reprimand the faithful four-legged friend: “Not in the gutter, you have a pedigree…” and less than three seconds later I eagerly jump into the gutter myself to get a green banknote. of $100 to pick up.

Waterloo NSW, Australia

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]