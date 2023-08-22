I walk past a playing field where two girls of about ten years old are flying kites. A boy of the same age arrives on a bicycle, they know each other. One of the girls shouts at him: “We are not going on vacation anyway.” Him: “Why not?” She: “My grandmother is going to die this weekend.”

