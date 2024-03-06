Four volleyball courts in a sports hall is quite a lot and balls from neighboring matches regularly roll into our field and the rally is stopped to avoid injuries. Last game, in addition to the ball, a player also tumbled into our field. It looked intense, a concerned teammate stood nearby and took care of the young woman. It was really serious, she couldn't move her head anymore. She seemed to want to say something, but her voice was lost in the noise. My teammate leaned over even further, and then heard her: he was standing on her hair.

